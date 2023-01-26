Komo Plant Based Foods (OTCMKTS:KOMOF) Shares to Reverse Split on Monday, January 30th

Komo Plant Based Foods Inc. (OTCMKTS:KOMOF – Get Rating) shares are set to reverse split on the morning of Monday, January 30th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Monday, January 30th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, January 30th.
Komo Plant Based Foods Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS KOMOF traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.02. 50,435 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,302. Komo Plant Based Foods has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average of $0.03.
Komo Plant Based Foods Company Profile
