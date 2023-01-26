Kosmos Energy (LON:KOS) Shares Down 1.6%

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (LON:KOS – Get Rating)’s share price was down 1.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 632.50 ($7.83) and last traded at GBX 635 ($7.86). Approximately 982 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 1,143 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 645 ($7.99).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Kosmos Energy from GBX 710 ($8.79) to GBX 735 ($9.10) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

Kosmos Energy Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 258.06, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of £2.87 billion and a PE ratio of 818.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 530 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 532.04.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deep-water independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

