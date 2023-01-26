L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $12.00-12.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $12.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $17.4-17.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.61 billion. L3Harris Technologies also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $12.00-$12.50 EPS.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $219.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Raymond James lowered L3Harris Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised L3Harris Technologies from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $263.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $261.14.
L3Harris Technologies Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of LHX traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $196.54. 1,699,643 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,571,510. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.95. L3Harris Technologies has a 52 week low of $189.73 and a 52 week high of $279.71. The company has a market cap of $37.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.15, a PEG ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.73.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 1,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.25, for a total transaction of $451,091.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,415,367.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 1,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.25, for a total value of $451,091.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,830 shares in the company, valued at $5,415,367.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP James P. Girard sold 5,000 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.38, for a total transaction of $1,146,900.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,638,690.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,985 shares of company stock worth $6,502,391 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On L3Harris Technologies
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 4.9% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.
L3Harris Technologies Company Profile
L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on L3Harris Technologies (LHX)
- The Future Of E-Commerce: Analysis And New Data
- Chevron Delights Shareholders with $75 Billion in Share Buybacks
- Levi Strauss Is A Good Fit For Income Investors
- 3 Small Caps That Have Big Upside
- Mullen Automotive: The Good News, The Bad And The Ugly Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.