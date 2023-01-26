L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $12.00-12.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $12.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $17.4-17.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.61 billion. L3Harris Technologies also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $12.00-$12.50 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $219.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Raymond James lowered L3Harris Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised L3Harris Technologies from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $263.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $261.14.

Shares of LHX traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $196.54. 1,699,643 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,571,510. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.95. L3Harris Technologies has a 52 week low of $189.73 and a 52 week high of $279.71. The company has a market cap of $37.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.15, a PEG ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.73.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies will post 12.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 1,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.25, for a total transaction of $451,091.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,415,367.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 1,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.25, for a total value of $451,091.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,830 shares in the company, valued at $5,415,367.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP James P. Girard sold 5,000 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.38, for a total transaction of $1,146,900.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,638,690.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,985 shares of company stock worth $6,502,391 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 4.9% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

