Laqira Protocol (LQR) Trading Up 49.2% Over Last 7 Days

Laqira Protocol (LQR) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. Over the last seven days, Laqira Protocol has traded up 49.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Laqira Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Laqira Protocol has a market cap of $19.36 million and $116,998.49 worth of Laqira Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Laqira Protocol’s launch date was November 11th, 2021. Laqira Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Laqira Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/laqiraprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Laqira Protocol’s official website is laqira.io. Laqira Protocol’s official Twitter account is @laqiraprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Laqira Protocol is a metaverse platform aiming to create an entrance gateway to the blockchain world for people on earth, entering which, they can benefit from today’s novel technologies and services in various fields.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Laqira Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Laqira Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Laqira Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

