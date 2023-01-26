Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.30-$1.40 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.30 billion-$6.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.29 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.30-1.40 EPS.

Levi Strauss & Co. Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:LEVI traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.50. 4,005,642 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,082,089. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 52 week low of $13.57 and a 52 week high of $24.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.67.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LEVI shares. Bank of America cut Levi Strauss & Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Levi Strauss & Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Levi Strauss & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $20.27.

In related news, EVP Seth M. Ellison sold 2,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total transaction of $42,693.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,524.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, EVP Seth M. Ellison sold 4,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total value of $70,550.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,470,617.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Seth M. Ellison sold 2,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total value of $42,693.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,040 shares in the company, valued at $1,405,524.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 34,703 shares of company stock worth $544,215 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 12,757 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,800 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,852 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943 shares during the period. 18.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

