Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $17.00 price target on the blue-jean maker’s stock, down from their prior price target of $19.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on LEVI. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $20.27.

Levi Strauss & Co. stock opened at $16.50 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.18 and a 200-day moving average of $16.67. Levi Strauss & Co. has a one year low of $13.57 and a one year high of $24.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.14.

In other news, EVP Seth M. Ellison sold 2,735 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total transaction of $42,693.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 90,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,405,524.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 11,266 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $169,327.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,299 shares in the company, valued at $2,228,933.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Seth M. Ellison sold 2,735 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total transaction of $42,693.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 90,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,405,524.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 34,703 shares of company stock worth $544,215 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LEVI. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 326.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 65,432 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 50,082 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 14,535 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,313,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 6.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 403,405 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $5,838,000 after purchasing an additional 22,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 3.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 98,504 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares in the last quarter. 18.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

