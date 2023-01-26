LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) versus SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Head-To-Head Review

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) and LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

SolarEdge Technologies has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LightPath Technologies has a beta of 1.65, suggesting that its share price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SolarEdge Technologies and LightPath Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SolarEdge Technologies $1.96 billion 8.64 $169.17 million $2.03 149.56 LightPath Technologies $35.56 million 1.13 -$3.54 million ($0.16) -9.25

Insider & Institutional Ownership

SolarEdge Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than LightPath Technologies. LightPath Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SolarEdge Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

80.0% of SolarEdge Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.3% of LightPath Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of SolarEdge Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.1% of LightPath Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares SolarEdge Technologies and LightPath Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SolarEdge Technologies 4.11% 5.75% 2.98% LightPath Technologies -12.69% -14.14% -8.48%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for SolarEdge Technologies and LightPath Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SolarEdge Technologies 0 8 15 0 2.65 LightPath Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

SolarEdge Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $347.40, indicating a potential upside of 14.43%. LightPath Technologies has a consensus target price of $2.85, indicating a potential upside of 92.57%. Given LightPath Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe LightPath Technologies is more favorable than SolarEdge Technologies.

Summary

SolarEdge Technologies beats LightPath Technologies on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system. It also provides residential, commercial, and large scale PV, energy storage and backup, electric vehicle charging, and home energy management solutions, as well as grid services; and e-Mobility, automation machines, lithium-ion cells and battery packs, and uninterrupted power supply solutions, as well as virtual power plants, which helps to manage the load on the grid and grid stability. In addition, the company offers pre-sales support, ongoing trainings, and technical support and after installation services. The company sells its products to the providers of solar PV systems; and solar installers and distributors, electrical equipment wholesalers, and PV module manufacturers, as well as engineering, procurement, and construction firms. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

About LightPath Technologies

LightPath Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical and infrared components. Its products include molded glass and assemblies, infrared molded lenses, diamond turned, conventional ground and polished ground lenses and assemblies, and collimator assemblies, which are used in applications involving light detection and ranging technology. The firm supports a range of customers in the field of industrial, laser, defense, medical, telecommunications, and instrumentation. The company was founded on June 15, 1992 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

