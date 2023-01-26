Lincluden Management Ltd. Decreases Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Lincluden Management Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 223,090 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 8,835 shares during the period. Walgreens Boots Alliance comprises about 0.9% of Lincluden Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Lincluden Management Ltd.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $7,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 179.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,910,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $85,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,700 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 253.1% during the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,124,975 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $42,637,000 after purchasing an additional 806,380 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10,678.3% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 695,954 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 689,497 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 12,930.8% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 601,630 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $22,802,000 after purchasing an additional 597,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 33.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,332,816 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $88,414,000 after purchasing an additional 587,240 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WBA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Cowen upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.46.

WBA traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $36.08. 941,705 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,124,771. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.70. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.39 and a 12-month high of $50.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.21. The company has a market cap of $31.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.55, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.75.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $33.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.04 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 13.57% and a negative net margin of 2.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Kevin M. Ban sold 10,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $414,077.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,916 shares in the company, valued at $1,121,944.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 16,570 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total transaction of $660,977.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,515 shares in the company, valued at $219,993.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin M. Ban sold 10,303 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $414,077.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,121,944.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare, pharmacy, and retailer in the United States (U.S.), the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

