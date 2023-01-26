Lincluden Management Ltd. Sells 18,014 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Lincluden Management Ltd. decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 280,921 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 18,014 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for about 1.6% of Lincluden Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Lincluden Management Ltd.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $12,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.9% in the second quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Stockton increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 6,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.6% in the second quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.9% in the second quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 10,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.1% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.33.

Pfizer Price Performance

PFE stock traded down $1.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $43.69. The company had a trading volume of 10,524,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,347,105. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.44 and a 1 year high of $56.32. The company has a market capitalization of $245.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.04.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $22.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.04 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 43.95%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

