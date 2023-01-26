LUKSO (LYXe) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.19 Million

LUKSO (LYXe) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 26th. LUKSO has a market capitalization of $127.98 million and approximately $1.19 million worth of LUKSO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LUKSO token can currently be purchased for approximately $8.56 or 0.00037384 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, LUKSO has traded 10% lower against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002524 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000264 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000327 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.27 or 0.00405272 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000121 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6,545.81 or 0.28441569 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.63 or 0.00589312 BTC.
LUKSO Profile
LUKSO’s genesis date was July 27th, 2018. LUKSO’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,945,916 tokens. The Reddit community for LUKSO is https://reddit.com/r/lukso and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for LUKSO is medium.com/lukso. The official website for LUKSO is lukso.network. LUKSO’s official Twitter account is @lukso_io.
Buying and Selling LUKSO
