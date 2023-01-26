LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Stock Position Raised by Hourglass Capital LLC

Hourglass Capital LLC lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,572 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. LyondellBasell Industries makes up about 1.7% of Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $4,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LYB. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,766,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 123.8% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 20,328 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after buying an additional 11,243 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 73,064 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,390,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 980 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,709 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 21st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.39.

LyondellBasell Industries stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $93.13. The company had a trading volume of 543,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,913,886. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $71.46 and a 52 week high of $117.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.94 and a 200-day moving average of $84.02. The firm has a market cap of $30.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.21.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by ($1.00). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 39.88% and a net margin of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.28 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 12.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.87%.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

