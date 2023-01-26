MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD) Short Interest Update

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,800 shares, a growth of 220.0% from the December 31st total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 126,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund stock traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $18.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,467. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.04. MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $15.15 and a one year high of $20.66.

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

Insider Buying and Selling at MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund

In other MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund news, Portfolio Manager Michael Petty sold 1,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total value of $27,600.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 4,555.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,516 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 4,419 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co grew its holdings in shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 6,283 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $115,000.

About MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund

Mainstay Mackay Definedterm Municipal Opportunities Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund, which engages in investments in the municipal bond market. Its primary objective is to seek current income exempt from regular U.S. Federal income taxes. The fund offers tax-exempt monthly distributions and total return potential, an opportunistic investment approach through active management, and a defined term that seeks to provide the net asset value upon termination to shareholders.

