Malaga Cove Capital LLC Boosts Stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management grew its position in shares of American Tower by 379.3% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at American Tower

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,035 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total value of $449,429.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,743,248.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,035 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total value of $449,429.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,743,248.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total transaction of $252,207.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,554 shares in the company, valued at $11,177,023.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,079 shares of company stock valued at $9,071,929 over the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Tower Stock Up 0.8 %

American Tower Increases Dividend

AMT stock traded up $1.84 during trading on Thursday, hitting $220.50. 131,633 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,933,690. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.71, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $178.17 and a 1 year high of $282.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.56 per share. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 27th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on American Tower from $278.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of American Tower from $225.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of American Tower from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.06.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

