Malaga Cove Capital LLC Cuts Stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC reduced its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 786 shares during the period. Activision Blizzard comprises 1.4% of Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $2,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 3rd quarter worth about $377,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 11.3% during the third quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 10,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Tamar Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 80.5% during the third quarter. Tamar Securities LLC now owns 82,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,170,000 after buying an additional 37,020 shares during the period. First National Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 38.2% during the third quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 8,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 2,267 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the third quarter valued at about $765,000. 79.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ATVI shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Robert W. Baird raised Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $84.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Truist Financial raised Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.85.

Activision Blizzard Stock Performance

NASDAQ ATVI traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $74.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 643,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,440,486. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.94 and a 12 month high of $82.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.19. The company has a market cap of $58.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 5.76 and a quick ratio of 5.76.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 22.75%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc is a developer and publisher of interactive entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings and generates revenue from full-game and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

