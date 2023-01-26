MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) PT Raised to $345.00

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $325.00 to $345.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective indicates a potential downside of 5.99% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on MarketAxess from $274.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on MarketAxess from $238.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $265.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on MarketAxess from $297.00 to $336.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $318.64.

Shares of MarketAxess stock traded up $3.70 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $366.98. 196,911 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,130. The business has a 50-day moving average of $289.93 and a 200-day moving average of $264.82. MarketAxess has a 1 year low of $217.44 and a 1 year high of $390.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.98 and a beta of 0.64.

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $177.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.92 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 34.47% and a return on equity of 23.89%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MarketAxess will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in MarketAxess during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in MarketAxess by 1,345.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MarketAxess by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

