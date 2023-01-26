Mask Network Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $210.09 Million (MASK)

Mask Network (MASK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. One Mask Network token can currently be purchased for about $3.08 or 0.00013542 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mask Network has traded 11.6% higher against the dollar. Mask Network has a market capitalization of $210.09 million and $88.19 million worth of Mask Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Mask Network

Mask Network’s launch date was February 21st, 2021. Mask Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,200,000 tokens. The official website for Mask Network is www.mask.io. Mask Network’s official Twitter account is @realmasknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Mask Network is https://reddit.com/r/masknetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Mask Network is news.mask.io.

Mask Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mask Network provides users with the tools to encrypt their posts & chats on social networks, allowing only their friends to decrypt them.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mask Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mask Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mask Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

