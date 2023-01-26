MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 194,850 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 67% from the previous session’s volume of 116,771 shares.The stock last traded at $28.39 and had previously closed at $29.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on MCFT. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of MasterCraft Boat from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.40.

MasterCraft Boat Stock Down 3.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $505.46 million, a P/E ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MasterCraft Boat

MasterCraft Boat ( NASDAQ:MCFT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.10. MasterCraft Boat had a return on equity of 68.92% and a net margin of 7.08%. The firm had revenue of $169.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.46 million. Equities research analysts expect that MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MCFT. Group One Trading L.P. boosted its position in MasterCraft Boat by 55.9% in the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 932.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in MasterCraft Boat in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 88.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

MasterCraft Boat Company Profile

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through four segments: MasterCraft, Crest, NauticStar, and Aviara. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

