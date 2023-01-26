Mentor Capital, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MNTR) Short Interest Update

Mentor Capital, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MNTR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 600.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

MNTR stock remained flat at $0.05 during trading on Thursday. 2,179 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,375. Mentor Capital has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.05 and its 200 day moving average is $0.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Mentor Capital (OTCMKTS:MNTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Mentor Capital had a return on equity of 3.00% and a net margin of 0.94%. The company had revenue of $1.93 million for the quarter.

Mentor Capital, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and emerging growth investments. The firm provides passive equity funding and liquidity to smaller companies and owners in the medical, marijuana and social use cannabis companies. It invests in shelf IPO's and public and private companies and seeks to provide public market access to owners of small private companies.

