Metahero Price Reaches $0.0047 on Major Exchanges (HERO)

Metahero (HERO) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. During the last seven days, Metahero has traded up 12.1% against the US dollar. One Metahero token can now be bought for about $0.0047 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges. Metahero has a total market capitalization of $23.75 million and $636,545.72 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $307.57 or 0.01336371 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00006580 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000130 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000638 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00015416 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00033604 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000442 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $381.75 or 0.01658707 BTC.

Metahero Token Profile

Metahero (HERO) is a token. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,097,321,289 tokens. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Metahero is metahero.io.

Metahero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metahero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metahero using one of the exchanges listed above.

