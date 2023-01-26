MetisDAO 24-Hour Volume Hits $8.81 Million (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. During the last week, MetisDAO has traded 41.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. MetisDAO has a total market capitalization of $125.45 million and $8.81 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MetisDAO token can now be bought for about $28.32 or 0.00124044 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00010504 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.44 or 0.00050089 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00030317 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000241 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00018003 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004368 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.41 or 0.00216386 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000119 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002859 BTC.

About MetisDAO

MetisDAO (METIS) is a token. It launched on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,429,328 tokens. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

