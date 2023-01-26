MGM China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MCHVY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

MGM China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MCHVY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 1,500.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

MGM China Price Performance

OTCMKTS MCHVY remained flat at $16.47 during trading on Thursday. 3,383 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,410. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.36. MGM China has a 1-year low of $4.62 and a 1-year high of $16.47.

About MGM China

MGM China Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the development, ownership, and operation of gaming and lodging resorts in the Greater China region. The company develops and operates casino games of chance and other casino games, and related hotel and resort facilities, as well as provides hotel management services; and develops integrated resorts in Macau.

