MGM China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MCHVY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

MGM China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MCHVY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 1,500.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
MGM China Price Performance
OTCMKTS MCHVY remained flat at $16.47 during trading on Thursday. 3,383 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,410. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.36. MGM China has a 1-year low of $4.62 and a 1-year high of $16.47.
About MGM China
