MicroCloud Hologram (NASDAQ:HOLO) Shares Down 6.9%

MicroCloud Hologram Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLO – Get Rating)’s share price fell 6.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.50 and last traded at $10.65. 266,698 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 650,412 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.44.

MicroCloud Hologram Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.24.

Get MicroCloud Hologram alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MicroCloud Hologram

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MicroCloud Hologram stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MicroCloud Hologram Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 151,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 2.03% of MicroCloud Hologram at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

MicroCloud Hologram Company Profile

MicroCloud Hologram Inc engages in the research and development, and application of holographic technology. Its holographic technology services include holographic light detection and ranging (LiDAR) solutions based on holographic technology, holographic LiDAR point cloud algorithms architecture design, technical holographic imaging solutions, holographic LiDAR sensor chip design, and holographic vehicle intelligent vision technology to service customers that provide holographic advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MicroCloud Hologram Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroCloud Hologram and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.