Mincon Group (LON:MCON) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Mincon Group plc (LON:MCON – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 85 ($1.05) and last traded at GBX 87.50 ($1.08). 10,204 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 12,970 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 88.50 ($1.10).

Mincon Group Trading Down 1.1 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 89.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 94.03. The firm has a market cap of £185.91 million and a P/E ratio of 1,458.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.74, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Mincon Group Company Profile

Mincon Group plc engages in the design, manufacture, sale, and servicing of rock drilling tools and associated products in Ireland, the Americas, Australasia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers drill rigs and mast attachments for excavators and skid steers; down the hole (DTH) hammers; DTH drill bits for various rock-drilling applications; rotary drill bits; and construction and geotechnical solutions, including foundation drilling, pipe pile-walls, fore poling, well drilling, and anchoring.

