MinePlex Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $70.04 Million (PLEX)

MinePlex (PLEX) traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. One MinePlex coin can currently be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000958 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, MinePlex has traded 17.5% lower against the US dollar. MinePlex has a market cap of $70.04 million and approximately $5.11 million worth of MinePlex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MinePlex Profile

MinePlex (PLEX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 17th, 2020. MinePlex’s total supply is 414,720,000 coins and its circulating supply is 316,984,401 coins. MinePlex’s official message board is t.me/mineplex_news_ru. The official website for MinePlex is mineplex.io. MinePlex’s official Twitter account is @mineplexio.

MinePlex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MinePlex is a CrossFi project designed to combine the stability and liquidity of traditional financial instruments with the security and transparency of blockchain technology.Liquid token with limited issue. The PLEX token is issued for every new block, i.e. once a minute.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MinePlex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MinePlex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MinePlex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

