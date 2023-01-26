Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Grows Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing makes up about 0.8% of Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADP. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter worth $26,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter worth $29,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter worth $34,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $251.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $237.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

Automatic Data Processing Trading Down 0.4 %

In related news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.15, for a total value of $12,235,274.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,415,226.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Automatic Data Processing news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.15, for a total transaction of $12,235,274.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,415,226.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 11,427 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.83, for a total transaction of $2,751,964.41. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,935,348.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 106,557 shares of company stock valued at $25,351,834 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $227.02. The company had a trading volume of 641,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,734,734. The business’s 50-day moving average is $248.64 and its 200-day moving average is $241.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $94.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.85. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.26 and a 52 week high of $274.92.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The business services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.01. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 80.50%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.16%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.