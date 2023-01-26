Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Grows Stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,083 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,855 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $1,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 0.3% during the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 141,756 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 7.0% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 7,198 shares of the bank’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 0.6% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 77,760 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC now owns 40,760 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Finally, Lcnb Corp raised its stake in Regions Financial by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 14,404 shares of the bank’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on RF. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $23.50 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Compass Point decreased their target price on Regions Financial to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.72.

RF traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.05. 2,117,158 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,586,368. The firm has a market cap of $21.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.21. Regions Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $18.01 and a 12-month high of $25.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.01 and a 200 day moving average of $21.59.

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, Wealth Management, and Other.

