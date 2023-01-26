Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Has $1.49 Million Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 144 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 124.8% in the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank raised its position in Duke Energy by 89.1% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the first quarter worth $40,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in Duke Energy by 54.1% during the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in Duke Energy by 331.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on DUK. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $111.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Duke Energy

Duke Energy Price Performance

In other news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total transaction of $38,831.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,518,390.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DUK stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $101.41. The company had a trading volume of 622,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,610,824. The business’s 50-day moving average is $101.61 and its 200 day moving average is $101.81. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $83.76 and a one year high of $116.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.39.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.05). Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a $1.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.05%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

Featured Stories

