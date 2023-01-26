Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,302 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. 75.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PM traded up $0.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $103.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,469,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,635,299. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $100.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.74. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.85 and a fifty-two week high of $112.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were issued a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 90.55%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PM. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Societe Generale assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Monday. They set a “sell” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.42.

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products, which are sold in markets outside the U.S.

