MOBOX (MBOX) One Day Volume Hits $12.80 Million

MOBOX (MBOX) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. In the last seven days, MOBOX has traded up 12.3% against the US dollar. One MOBOX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.50 or 0.00002173 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MOBOX has a market capitalization of $86.23 million and approximately $12.80 million worth of MOBOX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002512 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000327 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $93.42 or 0.00405134 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6,557.14 or 0.28437431 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $135.93 or 0.00589510 BTC.

MOBOX Profile

MOBOX was first traded on April 2nd, 2021. MOBOX’s total supply is 369,987,868 tokens and its circulating supply is 172,085,639 tokens. MOBOX’s official Twitter account is @mobox_official. The Reddit community for MOBOX is https://reddit.com/r/mobox. The official message board for MOBOX is www.mobox.io/community/article/list/announcement. The official website for MOBOX is www.mobox.io/#.

Buying and Selling MOBOX

According to CryptoCompare, “MOBOX is a community-driven platform empowering users by rewarding them for their engagement and enjoyment. By using innovative tokenomics, utilizing finance and games. Whilst also combining the best of DeFi and NFTs to create a truly unique and everlasting FREE TO PLAY, PLAY TO EARN ECOSYSTEM.MBOX Token hodlers have the right to submit and vote on proposals. Hodlers will be able to manage the success of the platform such as games to develop and integrate, unique functions, events, development and more.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MOBOX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MOBOX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MOBOX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

