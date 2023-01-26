Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Purchased by Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,171 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MDLZ. Ledyard National Bank grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 6.6% in the second quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 8,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank raised its position in Mondelez International by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 4,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Girard Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 78,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after buying an additional 10,384 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 16.1% during the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 102,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,377,000 after buying an additional 14,220 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of MDLZ stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $64.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,524,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,278,220. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.15. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.72 and a 52-week high of $68.81. The stock has a market cap of $88.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 10.30%. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.48 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.44%.

Insider Activity at Mondelez International

In related news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 22,388 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total value of $1,512,309.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,588 shares in the company, valued at $12,131,169.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on MDLZ shares. Mizuho increased their target price on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lowered Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.18.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery, and meals.

