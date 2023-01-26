MonotaRO Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MONOY) Short Interest Up 7,450.0% in January

MonotaRO Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MONOY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, an increase of 7,450.0% from the December 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

MonotaRO Price Performance

Shares of MONOY stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.36. 7,822 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,513. MonotaRO has a 1-year low of $12.53 and a 1-year high of $23.89. The firm has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 47.47 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.22.

MonotaRO (OTCMKTS:MONOY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $406.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.17 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MonotaRO will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MonotaRO Company Profile

MonotaRO Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an online MRO products store in Japan and internationally. It offers products in various categories, such as safety protection equipment, work clothes, and safety shoes; logistics, storage, and packing supplies; tapes; safety supplies/safety signs; office supplies; office furniture/lighting/cleaning supplies; cutting tools/abrasives; measurement/surveying supplies; work/electric/pneumatic tools; spray/oil/grease/paint/adhesion/repair/welding supplies; and agricultural materials/gardening supplies.

