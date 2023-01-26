MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 210,957 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 110,403 shares.The stock last traded at $12.10 and had previously closed at $11.97.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MLTX shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Friday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.33.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.54.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:MLTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.05. Research analysts forecast that MoonLake Immunotherapeutics will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $13,916,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $6,264,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $4,439,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $2,600,000. Finally, Tekla Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $2,388,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It is developing Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody therapy for the treatment of inflammation. The company is involved in conducting Phase II trials for hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, or radiographic axial spondyloarthritis.

