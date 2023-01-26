Morgan Stanley Lowers Shell (NYSE:SHEL) to Equal Weight

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

SHEL has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,900 ($35.90) to GBX 2,950 ($36.52) in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Shell from GBX 2,761 ($34.18) to GBX 2,987 ($36.98) in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Shell from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Grupo Santander downgraded Shell from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Shell from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $2,161.63.

Shell Stock Performance

Shares of SHEL opened at $57.84 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $208.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.68. Shell has a 52-week low of $44.90 and a 52-week high of $61.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shell

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The energy company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by ($0.10). Shell had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The firm had revenue of $98.76 billion during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Shell will post 10.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Shell during the first quarter worth $677,739,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Shell during the first quarter valued at about $549,346,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in shares of Shell during the first quarter valued at about $262,275,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Shell during the first quarter valued at about $197,426,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Shell in the 2nd quarter worth about $154,695,000. 7.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Shell

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

