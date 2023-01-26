Moringa Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MACA) Short Interest Update

Moringa Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MACA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 80.0% from the December 31st total of 4,500 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 23,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MACA. Glazer Capital LLC grew its holdings in Moringa Acquisition by 186.3% during the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 442,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,392,000 after acquiring an additional 287,822 shares during the period. Hartree Partners LP acquired a new stake in Moringa Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $3,674,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Moringa Acquisition by 41.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 192,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 56,094 shares during the period. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Moringa Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $497,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Moringa Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $376,000. 65.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moringa Acquisition Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of MACA stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.15. The stock had a trading volume of 53,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,300. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.07 and its 200-day moving average is $9.96. Moringa Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.68 and a 1-year high of $10.15.

About Moringa Acquisition

Moringa Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in technology-based businesses or industries in Israel.

