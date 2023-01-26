Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) Short Interest Down 59.7% in January

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a drop of 59.7% from the December 31st total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MURGY shares. Societe Generale decreased their target price on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from €326.20 ($354.57) to €320.00 ($347.83) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from €242.00 ($263.04) to €246.00 ($267.39) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from €278.00 ($302.17) to €320.00 ($347.83) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from €306.00 ($332.61) to €316.00 ($343.48) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $300.25.

Get Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München alerts:

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Stock Performance

MURGY traded down $0.29 on Thursday, reaching $36.21. The company had a trading volume of 44,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,478. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München has a 1 year low of $21.21 and a 1 year high of $36.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.53.

About Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München ( OTCMKTS:MURGY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.74. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $18.46 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.