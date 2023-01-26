Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Trading 5.7% Higher Following Dividend Announcement

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $45.49 and last traded at $45.31. 2,584,226 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 32% from the average session volume of 1,952,554 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.88.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. This is an increase from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is currently 16.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MUR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Murphy Oil in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Murphy Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price target (down from $53.00) on shares of Murphy Oil in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.67.

Murphy Oil Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.51.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $975.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $835.62 million. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 25.27% and a return on equity of 17.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Murphy Oil Co. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Murphy Oil news, EVP Eric M. Hambly sold 37,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.38, for a total value of $1,864,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,842,381.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Paul D. Vaughan sold 1,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total transaction of $58,110.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,229.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Eric M. Hambly sold 37,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.38, for a total value of $1,864,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,842,381.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 210,754 shares of company stock worth $10,615,495 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Murphy Oil by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 6.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,195 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Murphy Oil by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 22,831 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in Murphy Oil by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 24,446 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,317 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. 77.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Murphy Oil

(Get Rating)

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

See Also

