Mymetics Co. (OTCMKTS:MYMX) Short Interest Up 363.6% in January

Mymetics Co. (OTCMKTS:MYMX – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,400 shares, a growth of 363.6% from the December 31st total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 130,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Mymetics Stock Performance

OTCMKTS MYMX traded down $0.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.03. 1,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,807. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 0.39. Mymetics has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day moving average of $0.04.

Mymetics Company Profile

Mymetics Corp. operates as a vaccine company. The firm focuses on the research and development of next generation vaccines for infectious and life disabling diseases. It has several vaccine candidates in pipeline: HIV-1/AIDS and Covid-19. Its vaccines for infectious diseases are designed to induce protection against early transmission and infection, focusing on the mucosal immune response as a first-line defense in combination with humoral and cellular immune responses as a second-line defense, which, for some pathogens, may be essential for the development of an effective prophylactic vaccine.

