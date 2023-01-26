Nebulas (NAS) Trading Up 2% Over Last 7 Days

Nebulas (NAS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 26th. Nebulas has a market capitalization of $1.82 million and approximately $154,298.47 worth of Nebulas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Nebulas has traded up 2% against the dollar. One Nebulas coin can currently be bought for $0.0286 or 0.00000124 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002509 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000327 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $93.31 or 0.00405170 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,549.49 or 0.28439932 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $135.21 or 0.00587124 BTC.

Nebulas Profile

Nebulas (NAS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 24th, 2017. Nebulas’ total supply is 79,278,132 coins and its circulating supply is 63,766,330 coins. The official message board for Nebulas is medium.com/nebulasio. The Reddit community for Nebulas is https://reddit.com/r/nebulas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nebulas’ official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nebulas’ official website is nebulas.io.

Buying and Selling Nebulas

According to CryptoCompare, “Nebulas is Autonomous Metanet with focus on on-chain data, interactions, and collaboration. A value-based blockchain operating system and search engine. It features Nebulas Rank, which measures value by considering liquidity and propagation of the address, Nebulas Force (NF), which supports upgrading core protocols and smart contracts on the chains, and Developer Incentive Protocol (DIP), designed to build the blockchain ecosystem in a better way.NAS is the native (utility) coin of Nebulas, viable for payment of transaction fees and the computing service charge.Nebulas began its journey with the Vision of “Let everyone get values from decentralized collaboration fairly.” With the continued evolution of the “Autonomous Metanet”, Nebulas is building a new Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO) for complex data networks that will fully embrace community, decentralization and autonomy on a contribution measured basis. The idea behind Proof of Devotion (PoD) Mechanism is to provide a measurable value of all users based on the size of their contribution to the ecosystem which includes pledging, consensus and governance mechanisms. There are two parts:1. Consensus Mechanism: decentralize Nebulas’ blockchain nodes;2. Governance Mechaanism: decentralize community governance via the formation of a representative system and government committees.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebulas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nebulas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nebulas using one of the exchanges listed above.

