NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.06-$2.10 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $905.00 million-$915.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $908.74 million. NetScout Systems also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.06-2.10 EPS.

Shares of NTCT traded up $3.75 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $35.40. 453,456 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 414,497. NetScout Systems has a 12-month low of $28.69 and a 12-month high of $38.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.68.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $228.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.43 million. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 5.23% and a net margin of 5.69%. Research analysts forecast that NetScout Systems will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered NetScout Systems from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on NetScout Systems from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 1,421.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 629,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,316,000 after acquiring an additional 588,337 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 732,879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,511,000 after acquiring an additional 228,324 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,653,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,914,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $253,904,000 after acquiring an additional 190,432 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,841,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,167,000 after acquiring an additional 92,978 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

