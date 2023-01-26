NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.06-2.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $905-915 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $907.40 million. NetScout Systems also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.06-$2.10 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered NetScout Systems from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on NetScout Systems from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.

NetScout Systems stock traded up $3.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $35.15. 400,806 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 411,400. NetScout Systems has a 12-month low of $28.69 and a 12-month high of $38.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.83 and a 200 day moving average of $33.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.54, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.68.

NetScout Systems ( NASDAQ:NTCT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 5.23% and a net margin of 5.69%. The firm had revenue of $228.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.43 million. Research analysts anticipate that NetScout Systems will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetScout Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $241,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of NetScout Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NetScout Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $381,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

