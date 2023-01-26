New Pacific Metals Corp (TSE:NUX) Insider Silvercorp Metals Inc. Purchases 20,000 Shares

New Pacific Metals Corp (TSE:NUX – Get Rating) insider Silvercorp Metals Inc. acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$3.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$71,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,893,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$38,671,960.50.

New Pacific Metals Price Performance

New Pacific Metals Corp has a twelve month low of C$0.14 and a twelve month high of C$0.50.

Get New Pacific Metals alerts:

About New Pacific Metals

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

New Pacific Metals Corp, formerly New Pacific Holdings Corp., is an investment issuer engaged in investing in privately held and publicly traded corporations. The Company operates through two segments: investment and mining. The investment segment focuses on investing in other privately-held and publicly-traded corporations.

Receive News & Ratings for New Pacific Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Pacific Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.