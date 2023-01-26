New Pacific Metals Corp (TSE:NUX) Insider Silvercorp Metals Inc. Purchases 20,000 Shares

New Pacific Metals Corp (TSE:NUXGet Rating) insider Silvercorp Metals Inc. acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$3.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$71,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,893,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$38,671,960.50.

New Pacific Metals Corp has a twelve month low of C$0.14 and a twelve month high of C$0.50.

New Pacific Metals Corp, formerly New Pacific Holdings Corp., is an investment issuer engaged in investing in privately held and publicly traded corporations. The Company operates through two segments: investment and mining. The investment segment focuses on investing in other privately-held and publicly-traded corporations.

