Newtek Business Services Corp. 5.50% Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:NEWTZ) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Newtek Business Services Corp. 5.50% Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:NEWTZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the December 31st total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Newtek Business Services Corp. 5.50% Notes Due 2026 Stock Performance

Shares of Newtek Business Services Corp. 5.50% Notes Due 2026 stock remained flat at $24.62 during trading on Thursday. 104 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,619. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.54. Newtek Business Services Corp. 5.50% Notes Due 2026 has a 52 week low of $23.30 and a 52 week high of $25.95.

Newtek Business Services Corp. 5.50% Notes Due 2026 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, January 15th will be paid a $0.3438 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.58%.

