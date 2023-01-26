NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Purchased by Flputnam Investment Management Co.

Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 394,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 45,654 shares during the period. NextEra Energy comprises 1.2% of Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $30,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 28.6% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 4.5% during the third quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 3,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 15.0% during the second quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 6,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 7.7% during the second quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 2,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heron Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 5.4% during the second quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 21,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE:NEE traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $75.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,666,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,132,178. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.15 and a 200-day moving average of $83.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.22 and a 52-week high of $91.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 19.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NEE. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America cut NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 12,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total transaction of $1,071,735.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,122,341.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total value of $227,376.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,489 shares in the company, valued at $898,324.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 12,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total transaction of $1,071,735.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,122,341.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,617 shares of company stock valued at $3,962,217 over the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.