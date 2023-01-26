Noranda Income Fund (OTCMKTS:NNDIF) Short Interest Down 93.3% in January

Noranda Income Fund (OTCMKTS:NNDIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 93.3% from the December 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 420,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NNDIF remained flat at $1.05 during midday trading on Thursday. 6 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,333. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.70 and a 200 day moving average of $0.77. Noranda Income Fund has a 12-month low of $0.28 and a 12-month high of $1.48.

Separately, TD Securities downgraded shares of Noranda Income Fund to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Noranda Income Fund operates as an income trust. The company owns an electrolytic zinc processing facility and ancillary assets located in Salaberry-de-Valleyfield, Québec that produces refined zinc metal and various by-products from zinc concentrate. Its products include jumbo zinc, a product customized with alloy for steel customers to enhance the productivity of galvanizing lines; zinc shot, a product that is used to produce electro-galvanized steel for the car industry; zinc slab, a general commodity grade metal; and granulated zinc, which is used in the production of fertilizers and reagents for the pulp and paper industry.

