Noranda Income Fund (OTCMKTS:NNDIF) Short Interest Down 93.3% in January

Noranda Income Fund (OTCMKTS:NNDIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 93.3% from the December 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 420,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Noranda Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:NNDIF remained flat at $1.05 during midday trading on Thursday. 6 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,333. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.70 and a 200 day moving average of $0.77. Noranda Income Fund has a 12-month low of $0.28 and a 12-month high of $1.48.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, TD Securities downgraded shares of Noranda Income Fund to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th.
Noranda Income Fund Company Profile
Noranda Income Fund operates as an income trust. The company owns an electrolytic zinc processing facility and ancillary assets located in Salaberry-de-Valleyfield, Québec that produces refined zinc metal and various by-products from zinc concentrate. Its products include jumbo zinc, a product customized with alloy for steel customers to enhance the productivity of galvanizing lines; zinc shot, a product that is used to produce electro-galvanized steel for the car industry; zinc slab, a general commodity grade metal; and granulated zinc, which is used in the production of fertilizers and reagents for the pulp and paper industry.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Noranda Income Fund (NNDIF)
- The Future Of E-Commerce: Analysis And New Data
- Chevron Delights Shareholders with $75 Billion in Share Buybacks
- Levi Strauss Is A Good Fit For Income Investors
- 3 Small Caps That Have Big Upside
- Mullen Automotive: The Good News, The Bad And The Ugly Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Noranda Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noranda Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.