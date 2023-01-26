Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC decreased its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,850 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 638 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned about 0.07% of Norfolk Southern worth $31,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 852 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.0% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 7,581 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,640 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,946 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NSC. Stephens boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. TD Securities cut shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $285.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Benchmark lowered their target price on Norfolk Southern to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

In other Norfolk Southern news, Director James A. Squires sold 21,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.76, for a total value of $5,227,806.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,005.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director James A. Squires sold 21,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.76, for a total transaction of $5,227,806.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,005.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.35, for a total value of $516,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,158 shares in the company, valued at $7,791,319.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE NSC opened at $242.97 on Thursday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $203.65 and a 1 year high of $291.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $250.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $240.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $56.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.32.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.21% and a return on equity of 24.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.83 EPS for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be paid a $1.35 dividend. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.47%.

About Norfolk Southern

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.