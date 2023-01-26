NTV Asset Management LLC Sells 1,500 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

NTV Asset Management LLC decreased its position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $1,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. First National Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SLV traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.11. The stock had a trading volume of 11,865,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,229,426. iShares Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $16.19 and a 12 month high of $24.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.10.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

