NTV Asset Management LLC Sells 2,860 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

NTV Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,860 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRLN. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. City Holding Co. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 228.0% in the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 115.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SRLN traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $42.12. The company had a trading volume of 335,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,341,414. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.76. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $40.42 and a one year high of $45.66.

