NTV Asset Management LLC Sells 774 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

NTV Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 774 shares during the quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 304.1% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 69.0% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

WY stock traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $33.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,305,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,566,628. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.38. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $27.36 and a twelve month high of $43.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.46.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 23.53%.

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

