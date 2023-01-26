Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 84.7% from the December 31st total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JMM. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 4,120,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,134,000 after acquiring an additional 124,951 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $152,000. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $166,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 21,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 4,623 shares during the period. 63.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:JMM traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.04. 32,522 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,972. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.98. Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has a 52 week low of $5.39 and a 52 week high of $7.24.

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.0275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%.

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

