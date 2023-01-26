Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,300 shares, an increase of 560.4% from the December 31st total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 102,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

NBB stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.53. 80,496 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,576. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.54. Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $14.52 and a 12-month high of $22.01.

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.072 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $44,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $178,000.

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund engages in the investment in taxable municipal securities. It also seeks enhanced portfolio value and total return. The company was founded on 2009 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

